Nuggets' Will Barton: Off injury report
Barton (personal) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Barton missed Wednesday's matchup against the Mavericks due to a personal issue, but he'll be ready to go for Saturday's contest. He's averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists over his last five games.
