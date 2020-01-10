Play

Nuggets' Will Barton: Off injury report

Barton (personal) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Barton missed Wednesday's matchup against the Mavericks due to a personal issue, but he'll be ready to go for Saturday's contest. He's averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists over his last five games.

