Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Off injury report
Ingram (finger) will play Friday against the Knicks.
Ingram sprained his right pinky finger during Wednesday's contest, but the team has since been cleared to run the floor. He'll start and log 30-plus minutes Friday evening, barring injury.
