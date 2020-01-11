Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Saturday
Whiteside will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Milwaukee due to illness, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Whiteside is reportedly dealing with an upper respiratory illness. He'll likely be re-evaluated after morning shootaround, at which time another update should surface.
