Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Saturday
Hezonja is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks due to a lower back contusion, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Hezonja presumably picked up the injury in Thursday's loss to the Timberwolves. His final status will depend on how his is feeling closer to tip-off.
