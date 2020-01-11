Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in loss

Vucevic scored 18 points (8-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), and tallied 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a loss to the Suns on Friday.

After an efficient, 29-point outing in their last game against the Wizards, Vucevic's scoring cooled off a bit, but he still provided fantasy owners with a solid performance. DeAndre Ayton and Aron Baynes were able to stifle Vucevic a couple of times from the field in this one. The 29-year old has put up early-round value again this season, and should continue to be the most reliable fantasy option on this Magic team - especially now that Jonathan Isaac (knee) is out.