LeVert managed 11 points (4-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds in 24 minutes Friday during the Nets' 117-113 victory against the Heat.

The 25-year-old ended up playing two minutes more than his previous 22 against Oklahoma City. He would end up taking the most crucial shot of the game, drilling a three to give Brooklyn the lead with around a minute left in regulation. That was the fourth-year guard's best moment in what was a subpar shooting performance not short in confidence but lacking in success. But if LeVert's injury has told anything, it's that he needs time to re-adapt, as he did after his devastating foot dislocation last season.