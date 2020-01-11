Fox had 19 points (9-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 assists, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks over 38 minutes Friday in a 127-106 defeat against the Bucks.

Fox was the primary ball-handler of a Kings team that focused on quick offense against the Bucks. The 22-year-old ended up boosting both good and bad numbers by obtaining a double-double and finishing with six turnovers. It's been part of a recent trend for the third-season guard averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 assists and 5.3 turnovers in his last three games.