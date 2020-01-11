Knicks' Marcus Morris: Questionable Sunday
Morris (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Morris has been sidelined for three consecutive games due to a sore neck. His status Sunday will likely be determined closer to tip-off.
