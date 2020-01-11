Play

Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Probable Saturday

Markkanen is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left ankle sprain.

Markkanen has routinely been receiving probable designations due to an ankle sprain and playing through it. Barring any setbacks, he look son track to give it a go again. Expect confirmation on his status to come closer to tip-off.

More News
Our Latest Stories