Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Probable Saturday
Markkanen is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left ankle sprain.
Markkanen has routinely been receiving probable designations due to an ankle sprain and playing through it. Barring any setbacks, he look son track to give it a go again. Expect confirmation on his status to come closer to tip-off.
