Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Assigned to Fort Wayne
Bitadze was assigned to the Mad Ants on Saturday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Bitadze will return to the G League in order to play in Fort Wayne's Saturday game against Windy City. Barring anything unexpected, the rookie center will likely be back with the Pacers for Monday's tilt with Philadelphia.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.