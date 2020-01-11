Play

Johnson was assigned to Fort Wayne for their Saturday game against Windy City, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

As they did on Tuesday, Johson and Goga Bitadze will utilize a schedule mismatch to get additional in-game reps. Johnson was excellent in his last bout of G League action, racking up 26 points, 19 rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes against the Herd.

