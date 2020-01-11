Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out Saturday
Capela (heel) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Capela continues to struggle with discomfort in his heel. He missed two games at the end of December for the same issue and appears to have aggravated the injury slightly in Thursday's loss to the Thunder. Though the issue doesn't appear to be anything too serious, Capela's status will remain in question for Tuesday's tilt with Memphis. Isaiah Hartenstein, who posted 28 points, 22 rebounds and five assists in the two previous games that Capela missed, figures to be the biggest beneficiary from his absence.
