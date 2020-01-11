Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Saturday

Towns (knee/illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Houston, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Towns, who's missed the past 12 games due to a left knee sprain, wasn't able to travel with the team to Houston due to an illness, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. It's unclear whether he would've played if he had made the trip, but he was initially listed as a game-time decision and was reportedly close to a return before falling ill. Look for an update ahead of Monday's tilt with the Thunder clarifying Towns' availability.