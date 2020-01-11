Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Recalled from Stockton
Swanigan was recalled from the G League on Saturday.
Swanigan will rejoin the Kings' NBA roster after being assigned to the G League earlier this morning. With Richaun Holmes (shoulder) and Marvin Bagley (foot) both injured, Swanigan was likely brought up to serve a depth role in Sacramento's front court.
