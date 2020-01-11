Play

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Ruled out Saturday

Holiday (elbow) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Holiday was deemed doubtful coming into Saturday, so it is not surprising to see him ruled out for a fourth straight game. Lonzo Ball figures to continue seeing an increased role and will look to continue his recent strong run of play. Holiday will next be eligible to return Monday against the Pistons.

More News
Our Latest Stories