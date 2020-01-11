Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Starting Saturday
Moore is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game at Boston, Celtics' broadcaster Sean Grande reports.
The 30-year-old will enter the starting five for the first time since Nov. 17 with JJ Redick (hamstring) and Jrue Holiday (elbow) out Saturday. Moore is averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.6 minutes this season, but he figures to see more run versus the Celtics.
