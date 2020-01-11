Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Starting as expected
Markkanen (ankle) is starting Saturday at Detroit, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Markkanen was once again considered probable as he continues to nurse the left ankle sprain, but he has yet to miss a game this season. The 22-year-old is averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32.0 minutes through five games in January.
