Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Enters starting five
Caldwell-Pope will start Saturday's game at Oklahoma City, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Lakers will be without LeBron James and Avery Bradley due to illness Saturday, pushing Rajon Rondo and Caldwell-Pope into the starting lineup. KCP is averaging 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.1 minutes over his 19 previous starts this season.
