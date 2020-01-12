Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Won't play Saturday
Whiteside (illness) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Trail Blazers reporter Brooke Olzendam reports.
Whiteside was a game-time decision due to the illness but won't be available against the top team in the NBA. Anthony Tolliver, Nassir Little and Jaylen Hoard should see increased frontcourt minutes Saturday.
