Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Won't play Saturday

Whiteside (illness) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Trail Blazers reporter Brooke Olzendam reports.

Whiteside was a game-time decision due to the illness but won't be available against the top team in the NBA. Anthony Tolliver, Nassir Little and Jaylen Hoard should see increased frontcourt minutes Saturday.

