Lakers' Dwight Howard: Solid double-double in win
Howard had 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 26 minutes off the bench during the Lakers' 125-110 win at Oklahoma City on Saturday night.
The multi-time All-Star was mainly instrumental in the fourth quarter, scoring eight and rebounding six to thwart a Thunder comeback. It was also not just any usual double-double for the 34-year-old, as it was his first in 2020 and the 14 boards were a season-high. Howard has mainly been a fabulous two-way presence in his last four games - averaging 10.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks.
