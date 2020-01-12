Nuggets' Will Barton: One rebound shy of double-double
Barton had 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 111-103 loss against the Cavaliers.
Barton returned to the starting lineup after missing just one game, and he continued his strong run of play since he has registered 10 or more points and at least nine rebounds in four of his last five contests. He also extended his double-digit scoring streak to 11 games. Barton is averaging 15.4 points during that 11-game stretch, although he needs to improve his efficiency since he is making just 21.3 percent of his threes during that span.
