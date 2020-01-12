Len (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Atlanta had been listing Len as probable with a right knee strain, so there was never much concern that he would be forced to sit out Sunday. Over his last seven games, Len has been a vital cog off the bench, averaging 11.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 block in 23.1 minutes while shooting 55.9 percent from the field.