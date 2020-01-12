Bogdanovic (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

According to James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area, Bogdanovic was spotted shooting during the Kings' practice Sunday, but the 2014 first-round pick apparently wasn't able to put in enough work for the Kings to sign off on him playing. With Bogdanovic set for a fifth straight absence, Trevor Ariza should continue to handle an elevated role on the Kings' second unit.