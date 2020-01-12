Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Questionable for Monday
Holiday (elbow) is listed as questionable for Monday's game in Detroit.
Holiday has missed four straight games due to a left elbow injury, but he appears to have a shot at playing Monday. If he were forced to miss any more time, though, Lonzo Ball would stand to continue seeing increased minutes.
