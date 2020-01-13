Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Remains out Monday
Jackson (back) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
The Pistons have yet to reveal a definitive target date for Jackson's return since he was shut down in late October with a left lumbar stress reaction. With no indication that Jackson has even resumed practicing with the team, it may be a challenge for the point guard to make it back before the end of January.
