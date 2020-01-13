Play

Theis (knee) won't play in Monday's game against Chicago.

Theis will miss his first game due to a sore right knee. He was plagued by the same issue but in the other knee last week, though it's unclear if the two injuries are related. While Enes Kanter's the best bet to start, Grant Williams and Vincent Poirier could also see increased minutes in Theis' absence.

