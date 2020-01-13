Play

Rockets' Clint Capela: Will play Tuesday

Capela (heel) will play in Tuesday's game against Memphis, Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated reports.

It appears as though Capela's absence Saturday was more precautionary rather than anything else, as the star center's slated to return for Tuesday's contest. He'll take on his usual spot in the starting lineup which will force Isaiah Hartenstein to shift back to a bench role.

