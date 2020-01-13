Play

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Ruled out Monday

Holiday (elbow) will not play Monday against the Pistons.

Holiday will miss another game as he deals with an elbow/triceps issue, which means Lonzo Ball will again function as the primary ball-handler. The Pels will also be without Derrick Favors, J.J. Redick and Brandon Ingram.

