Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Ruled out Monday
Holiday (elbow) will not play Monday against the Pistons.
Holiday will miss another game as he deals with an elbow/triceps issue, which means Lonzo Ball will again function as the primary ball-handler. The Pels will also be without Derrick Favors, J.J. Redick and Brandon Ingram.
