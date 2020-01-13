Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Ruled out Monday
Favors (hamstring) won't play Monday against Detroit.
The Pelicans waited until Favors could test out his leg in warmups, but the big man will ultimately miss a second straight game, joining Jrue Holiday (elbow), J.J. Redick (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (knee) -- among other Pelicans -- in street clothes. Jaxson Hayes figures to get the nod at center in Favors' absence.
