Bucks' Kyle Korver: Off injury report
Korver (back) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against New York.
Korver missed Saturday's contest due to a sore back, but he'll be ready to go for Tuesday's clash. He's averaging 4.6 points and 2.2 assists over his last five games off the bench.
