Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Deemed questionable
Sabonis (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
As noted in a previous update, Sabonis continues to deal with knee soreness, and while the team doesn't anticipate that he'll miss any time while battling the issue, he's being listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup. The Pacers should have another status update on Sabonis closer to tipoff.
