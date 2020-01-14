Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Wednesday

Winslow (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow has been away from the team for further evaluation and was scheduled to see a specialist, though the team still doesn't have an update on the severity of Winslow's back injury. He'll miss his third straight matchup Wednesday and appears unlikely to return in time for Friday's game in Oklahoma City.