Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Wednesday
Winslow (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow has been away from the team for further evaluation and was scheduled to see a specialist, though the team still doesn't have an update on the severity of Winslow's back injury. He'll miss his third straight matchup Wednesday and appears unlikely to return in time for Friday's game in Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Likely to see specialist•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Out through weekend•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Friday after setback•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Logs 16 minutes in return to action•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will be 'eased back in'•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...