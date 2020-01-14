Suns' Elie Okobo: Enters starting lineup
Okobo is starting at point guard Tuesday night against Atlanta, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Okobo will draw just his second start of the season with Ricky Rubio (personal) ruled out. He put together an impressive performance in his other start this season, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes.
