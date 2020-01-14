Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Wednesday
Hezonja (back) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Rockets, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Hezonja missed Monday's win over the Hornets due to a back bruise. More information on his status for Tuesday may arrive following Portland's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Ruled out•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Available Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Shakes off back contusion•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable to return•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...