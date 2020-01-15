Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Big double-double in win

Gobert scored 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Nets.

The 27-year-old center dominated an overmatched Brooklyn frontcourt en route to his fourth straight double-double and 29th of the season in 38 games. Gobert is now second in the NBA in boards per game (14.5) behind Andre Drummond, while the double-double moves him into a tie for fifth place in that category with Hassan Whiteside and Lebron James.