Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Big double-double in win
Gobert scored 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Nets.
The 27-year-old center dominated an overmatched Brooklyn frontcourt en route to his fourth straight double-double and 29th of the season in 38 games. Gobert is now second in the NBA in boards per game (14.5) behind Andre Drummond, while the double-double moves him into a tie for fifth place in that category with Hassan Whiteside and Lebron James.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...