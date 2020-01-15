Celtics' Daniel Theis: Available to play Wednesday
Theis (knee) is available to play in Wednesday's contest against Detroit.
The center will officially return to the floor Wednesday following a scratch in Monday's win over Chicago due to right knee soreness. Theis will presumably return to the starting five which would ultimately push teammate Enes Kanter back to a bench role.
