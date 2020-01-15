Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go Wednesday
Sabonis (knee) is starting Wednesday against the Timberwolves, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sabonis is dealing with left knee soreness but will continue to play through the issue. In Monday's win over the 76ers, the big man tallied 10 points, 16 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.
