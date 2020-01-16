Play

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Good to go Wednesday

Beal (shoulder) will play Wednesday against the Bulls.

The 26-year-old was added to the injury report earlier Wednesday and was considered questionable with right shoulder soreness, but he'll still be suiting up in Chicago. Beal returned from a five-game absence due to a lower leg injury Sunday and put up 25 points, one rebound and four assists in 27, so he shouldn't be limited versus the Bulls.

