Wizards' Bradley Beal: Good to go Wednesday
Beal (shoulder) will play Wednesday against the Bulls.
The 26-year-old was added to the injury report earlier Wednesday and was considered questionable with right shoulder soreness, but he'll still be suiting up in Chicago. Beal returned from a five-game absence due to a lower leg injury Sunday and put up 25 points, one rebound and four assists in 27, so he shouldn't be limited versus the Bulls.
