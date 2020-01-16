Play

Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Good to go Wednesday

Markkanen (ankle) is starting Wednesday against the Wizards, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Markkanen has been playing through an ankle sprain lately but will take the court Wednesday as expected. In seven appearances this month, Markkanen is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 30.4 minutes.

