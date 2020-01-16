Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Won't play Wednesday
Hezonja (back) was ruled out for Wednesday's game at Houston, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Hezonja was originally considered questionable as he continues to nurse a back contusion, but he'll end up missing his second straight contest. The 24-year-old's next chance to take the court will by Friday against the Mavericks.
