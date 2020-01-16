Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in win
Drummond scored 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-5 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-103 win over the Celtics.
One game after being benched for poor defensive play, Drummond seemed to have regained his focus, although his poor performance at the charity stripe was still a blemish on an otherwise strong night. The All-Star center now has 34 double-doubles in 40 games, tying him with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the league lead in the category.
