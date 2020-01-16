Adebayo scored 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-100 win over the Spurs.

The double-double was his first in five games, but Adebayo has been making up for the lack of boards with some impressive distribution numbers, averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 blocks over that stretch. The third-year center hasn't yet been able to flash his entire skill set on a consistent basis, but he's already dropped double-digit dimes twice this season -- Adebayo isn't far from becoming the league's biggest triple-double threat at center east of Nikola Jokic.