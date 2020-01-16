Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Friday

VanVleet (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's contest against Washington.

VanVleet has missed the last four contests due to a lingering right hamstring strain, but the guard is reportedly expected to return to the court either Friday versus the Wizards or Saturday against the Timberwolves. Being officially considered questionable, the 25-year-old may ultimately end up being a game-time call. Over 31 games played so far this season, VanVleet is dropping a career-high 18.0 points and 7.0 assists per outing.