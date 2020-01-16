Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Thursday
Brown (thumb) will not play Thursday against the Bucks, Tom Westerholm of The Springfield Republican reports.
Brown sprained his right thumb during Wednesday's loss to the Pistons and will miss at least one game as a result. Per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, Brown is expected to undergo additional testing Friday, after which a timetable for his return should come into focus. In his absence, Marcus Smart will likely start and benefit from an uptick in minutes. Brown's next chance to play will come Saturday against Phoenix.
