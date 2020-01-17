Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Out again Friday
Zizic (illness) is listed out Friday against the Grizzlies.
Zizic is on track to miss his third consecutive game due to illness. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day moving forward, with his next chance to step onto the hardwood coming Saturday in Chicago.
