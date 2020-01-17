Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Comes close to triple-double
Jokic had 23 points (10-20 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 44 minutes during Thursday's 134-131 win at Golden State.
Jokic has been scorching hot since the calendar flipped to the new year, as the Serbian big man is currently averaging 23.8 points -- on 54.4 percent from the field -- to go along with 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game during January. Jokic also has four double-doubles in eight games during that span, and he will try to extend this sizzling run of form Sunday at home against the Pacers.
