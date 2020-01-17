Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call Friday

Towns (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup against the Pacers, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Towns hasn't played since Dec. 13 due to a knee sprain and, recently, an illness. His knee is reportedly no longer an issue, but he's waiting out the illness before returning. Look for his status for Friday's game to clear up closer to tip-off.

More News
Our Latest Stories