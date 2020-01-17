Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Recalled from G League
Metu was recalled from the G League ahead of Friday's matchup against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Metu has seen spot run in the NBA this season, totaling 30 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes. It's possible he sees some action Friday if the Spurs get out to a big lead over Atlanta.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...