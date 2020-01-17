Play

Metu was recalled from the G League ahead of Friday's matchup against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Metu has seen spot run in the NBA this season, totaling 30 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes. It's possible he sees some action Friday if the Spurs get out to a big lead over Atlanta.

