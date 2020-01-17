Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out Friday
VanVleet (hamstring) won't play Friday against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
VanVleet was questionable for Friday's matchup, but he'll remain sidelined with a right hamstring strain. According to Lewenberg, VanVleet is expected to make his return Saturday in Minnesota, though his availability will be worth monitoring leading up to the contest.
