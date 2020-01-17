Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out Friday

VanVleet (hamstring) won't play Friday against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

VanVleet was questionable for Friday's matchup, but he'll remain sidelined with a right hamstring strain. According to Lewenberg, VanVleet is expected to make his return Saturday in Minnesota, though his availability will be worth monitoring leading up to the contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories