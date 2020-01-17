Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Good to go
Arcidiacono (elbow) is available for Friday's game against Philadelphia.
Arcidiacono was initially probable due to right elbow soreness, and the team has since cleared him to play. He'll come off the bench Friday evening.
